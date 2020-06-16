The day Premier League fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, and the restarting of the English top-flight sees Mikel Arteta travel back to Manchester City with his Arsenal side.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners after being Pep Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad Stadium, and aside from the points Arsenal need to acquire to give them a chance of Champions League football next season, Arteta would surely love to get one over on his former employers.

With any Guardiola side expected to play on the front foot throughout, Arsenal will certainly have their work cut out, but the Daily Mirror suggest that the visitors will go with an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation in order to counter what City will throw at them across the 90 minutes.

City are dangerous down either flank and so the Daily Mirror’s suggested Arsenal full-backs, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney, potentially have their work cut out.

The outlet go with Bernd Leno between the sticks, and a central defensive partnership of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka will keep guard just in front of the back four, whilst the front four certainly have pace, power, skill and goals in abundance.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I actually went up to Man United for a year’ – Things could’ve turned out very differently for this Chelsea legend Video: Brilliance from Ansu Fati as he fires a stuttering Barcelona ahead vs Leganes Maurizio Sarri plans to offer two players to Chelsea in exchange for two key players from his reign at Stamford Bridge

The Daily Mirror believe that Nicolas Pepe will start on the right wing, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left, with Mesut Ozil in the No.10 role and Alexandre Lacazette as a loan striker.