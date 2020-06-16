Barcelona face defensive crisis vs Sevilla after late injury and suspension against Leganes

It’s a rule that will often go under the radar, but it does seem ridiculous that a player will be forced to miss a game because they pick up too many bookings.

The worst case is when we see players who miss finals because of accumulative bookings, but La Liga players will also be suspended for one game if they pick up five yellows.

Things are looking good for Barcelona since the restart – they’ve won both games and have looked fairly dominant, but they do face a real test against Sevilla on Friday.

The last thing they need is any defensive concerns going into the game, but a report from Sport has revealed they now have two big ones.

Firstly Samuel Umtiti picked up a late booking against Leganes tonight that will rule him out of Friday’s clash, while Gerard Pique is also a doubt after he was replaced by the Frenchman following an injury that he picked up.

The report does indicate that he might be fit to play against Sevilla, but that’s not been completely confirmed at this point.

Clement Lenglet is fairly solid and Ronald Araujo was praised for his poise against Mallorca at the weekend, but it would be a big ask to throw those two together against a much better opponent.

Real Madrid need Barca to drop points and they probably earmarked the trip to Sevilla as a game where their rivals would struggle, and this will only make things more difficult.