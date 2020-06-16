Barcelona line up vs Leganes confirmed: Bad news for impressive defender – big chance for Ansu Fati

There’s always a fear that a team will be caught cold after not playing for so long, so Barcelona will be delighted with their performance against Real Mallorca last time out.

There’s a chance that Lionel Messi could be even more dangerous after having a chance to rest, so Leganes can’t be looking forward to their trip to The Nou Camp tonight.

It will be interesting to see if they look less intimidated and cause more problems for Barca, but everyone will be expecting another convincing win tonight.

The team lines have just been confirmed, and there’s a couple of surprises in the Barca one:

Ronald Araujo was praised after a great performance at the heart of the defence in the win over Mallorca, but Lenglet is the preferred partner for Gerard Pique.

Junior plays instead of the suspended Jordi Alba which makes sense, while Ansu Fati gets another chance to show why he should be pushing for a spot even when Luis Suarez comes back.

The fan’s scapegoat Ivan Rakitic also plays and it’s never clear where his long term future lies, so it will be interesting to see how he fares.