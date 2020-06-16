Blow for Chelsea as Premier League rivals tipped to beat them to £25m rated Championship star

It’s clear that the gap between Premier League and Championship clubs is getting wider with each passing year, but that doesn’t mean that individual players won’t be able to make the step up.

Brentford have gained recognition for an extensive scouting network which has picked up a few gems in recent years, and Said Benrahma may be the best yet.

He’s an attacking midfielder who shows incredible poise and composure in the final third, and it would be interesting to see how he fared at the elite level.

A report from The Express has indicated that Frank Lampard is a huge fan of the player, but Leicester City appear to be a more likely destination at this point.

It’s suggested that Chelsea have actually made contact with Brentford about signing him, but the report claims that Leicester are in pole position to sign the £25m rated player.

There’s no indication over where he would like to go, but you have to think he would jump at the chance of signing for a Premier League club.

He’s only 24 so there’s plenty of time for him to improve, while he’s also scored 10 goals in his last two league campaigns for Brentford, so it’s understandable that interest is growing.

The report suggests that Benrahma is only focusing on Brentford for now, but it won’t be a surprise if speculation grows at the end of the season.