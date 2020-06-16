Chelsea move in doubt for Timo Werner as a standoff emerges between him and Leipzig

Most Chelsea fans will probably be thinking that the deal to sign Timo Werner has already been completed, but it’s important to never believe it until the clubs make it official.

A report from The Mirror has given the latest on his situation, and it’s hard to tell what this means for the proposed Chelsea move.

They confirm that Werner has agreed terms with Chelsea and it looks like it will happen, but some comments from Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann have introduced some doubt.

The report claims that the manager is adamant that Werner will be a part of their Champions League campaign in August, while he also says that nothing has been agreed at this point.

“He is currently, as usual, in my plans to play the Champions League. He is our player and has not signed for anyone else. His importance to RB Leipzig is extraordinary.”

It’s a strange thing to say because most of the footballing world has probably accepted that he will be going to Chelsea, so it’s hard to see what he has to gain from being in denial.

It’s also claimed that he’s told Leipzig he won’t play in the Champions League quarter final when that restarts in August, so it sounds like he’s trying to force through the move as soon as possible.

He won’t be able to play for Chelsea until next season anyway, but perhaps he doesn’t want to risk injury by playing more than he needs to.

It has thrown some doubt over his potential move to Stamford Bridge, but it still sounds like it will happen eventually.