Here’s the latest Chelsea transfer gossip all rounded up in one place for you as the Blues look to continue their strong start to the summer.

The Blues already have a deal sewn up for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, and it looks like it won’t be too long now before Timo Werner’s move from RB Leipzig is also made official.

Latest reports suggest Chelsea could announce the signing of the Germany international in the coming days, and fans will no doubt be eager for updates.

Remarkably, if Werner’s move does go through imminently, he may even be cleared to play in the Champions League for Frank Lampard’s side in August.

Elsewhere, CFC are also being linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in a potential swap deal.

Juve are said to be eyeing up Chelsea pair Marcos Alonso and Jorginho, and Rabiot is one of the players who could be on offer to the west London giants.

Arsenal have also been linked with Rabiot, and it’s clear the Frenchman could be a useful signing for most Premier League clubs.

Finally, Chelsea have also opened talks over a possible £35.5m deal for Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

The 24-year-old has shone in the Championship and looks like he could well earn himself a move to a top flight club soon.

Chelsea now seem to be leading the chase for Benrahma’s signature, and he could be a useful replacement for ageing duo Pedro and Willian.