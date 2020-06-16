Contact made: Man United open talks with Chelsea star over potential free transfer

It’s starting to sound like clubs who were linked with big money signings are actually looking for cheaper alternatives, and Man United may be no different.

Dan James had an impressive debut season but he needs some help on the right hand side of the attack, and we’ve seen United being linked with various names in recent weeks.

The problem with those links is they might take a giant transfer fee, so it’s understandable that a free signing would be attractive to Old Trafford chiefs.

France Football has reported on the latest with Willian’s situation at Chelsea, and it appears that United have now made contact with his representatives about a move.

It’s an interesting situation because the report confirms that his contract expires at the end of this month, but he wouldn’t be able to play for a new team until next season but you could also understand if he doesn’t want to play for Chelsea past that date.

He’s a signing who would make a lot of sense – he’s experienced and would bring quality to that right hand side, while his work rate and set piece ability would also be welcome.

He’s maybe not a high profile name who would be a long term solution, but United could certainly do a lot worse.