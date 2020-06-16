It’s never been clear how a club can agree personal terms with a player before they agree on a transfer fee with the club, but it’s becoming more common.

Jude Bellingham has had an outstanding breakthrough season at Birmingham City and it’s understandable that they might want to cash in on him this summer, and Borussia Dortmund would be a great destination for him.

They’ve proven that young players will get chances in the team and they have a track record of producing superstars, but there’s an issue with the potential deal.

Respected German journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that Dortmund have agreed terms with the player but not with Birmingham, and that could open the door for Man United:

Update Jude Bellingham: Hope for @ManUtd? Fact: @BVB has an agreement with the Player. But: there are Problems for @bvb with the transfer fee @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 16, 2020

It’s not clear what Birmingham’s demands are at this point, but if United really want him then they might need to make a move soon.

If he moves to Old Trafford then it’s likely he would act as an understudy to Paul Pogba presuming that he stays, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also shown a willingness to give chances to young players too.

At this point there’s no indication over where the player would rather go, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out.