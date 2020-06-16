Gareth Bale won’t leave Real Madrid despite a total breakdown in relationship with Zinedine Zidane

Usually a coach can easily get rid of a player who they don’t want in their squad, but it’s becoming clear that Real Madrid are stuck with Gareth Bale.

Marca reported on the latest with his situation and it doesn’t sound like a happy one, but it also sounds like he has no plans to go anywhere.

It’s suggested that his relationship with Zidane has now completely broken down, and there’s no sign of that being fixed.

They also state that Bale seemed crushed that he started on the bench at the weekend despite showing positive signs in training, and that was reflected in his performance when he came on.

They even claim that he seemed completely absent when he was called to warm down after the game, so it does sound like he knows the situation isn’t ideal but there’s also little he can do about it.

The transfer market will be quiet this summer and you have to think his giant wages will make it impossible for him to find a new club.

On top of that Marca also state that Bale’s agent has said he has no plans to move anytime soon, so it sounds like Zidane will be stuck with him for at least one more season.