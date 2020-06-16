Manchester City attacker, Raheem Sterling, is fronting a new hard-hitting anti-racism campaign, coming hot on the heels of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sterling has helped make a video with a powerful message.

In the footage, entitled ‘We Are Tired,’ which has been shot together with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Gary Lineker and Jordan Henderson, Sterling’s assertion that “I will never tire of being black” is aiming to highlight the lack of black people in positions of power in the various different sporting bodies.

“We are tired.” Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Jadon Sancho and football stars from around Europe have released a powerful video to show their support for the fight against racism and discrimination. pic.twitter.com/eKPugsI3s3 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 16, 2020

As the Daily Mirror point out, there are just three black executives at the likes of UK Athletics, the Football Association and the Lawn Tennis Association, despite there being more than 120 positions available.

In an effort to really ram the message home on social media, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kevin De Bruyne, Lucy Bronze, Vincent Kompany, Gael Clichy and David Alaba also appear, and the Daily Mirror note their reach on social media being in excess of a combined 60m followers.

It seems abundantly clear that players have had enough of the racism which remains a stain on society and in the upper echelons of sport, and Sterling giving another push to keep the conversation going will hopefully see more than lip service paid by the powers that be.