Interesting news for Man United as 15 year old target makes the bench for his La Liga side

We’re all used to seeing promising young players arrive at a club before disappearing into the youth system and never being seen again, so it’s hard for supporters to get that worked up about a youngster joining the club.

That could be different when you have a young player who already has first team experience, as it indicates that you might have a real talent on your hands.

Mallorca youngster Luka Romero has been attracting a lot of interest in recent months, and our colleagues at Stretty News recently revealed that Man United had made contact about signing him.

He’s a diminutive South American attacking player so of course he’s been likened to Lionel Messi already, but we might get to see him in competitive action very soon.

Unfortunately he didn’t get onto the pitch, but he was named as a sub for Mallorca in their loss to Villarreal this evening, so it shows he’s already at first team level.

Hopefully he will get some first team action before the season is finished so we can see how he fares against professionals, but this indicates that he could be a star of the future.