Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to take on Manchester United on Friday evening as the Premier League restarts its 2019/20 campaign, and they’ll hope to do so with their star man leading the line up front.

Harry Kane has been out of action for half a year and it’s been a long road back, however, the centre-forward has given a positive assessment of his current level of fitness.

“From my side, from a hamstring point of view, I’m good. It’s been great to be able to give it a little more rest,” Kane is quoted as saying in the Daily Express.

“I’ve not played a competitive game for nearly six months now – it’s been a long, long time. From an injury point of view, I’m back to normal, fully fit.”

With Jose Mourinho hoping to guide his side into the Champions League places by the end of the season, the news that Kane is fit means will surely be a boost for the Portuguese and for Spurs supporters in general.

His ability to hold the ball up and bring his team-mates into play is a feature of Tottenham’s play that has been sorely missed since he ruptured his hamstring against Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Fortunately, the lockdown has worked in his favour, and the expectation that he’ll be raring to go again should strike fear into the heart of every Premier League defender he has left to face.