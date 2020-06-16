Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has stated his belief that Timo Werner could have been a fine signing for the club as he looks instead to be closing in on a transfer to Chelsea.

The Germany international has been a star performer for RB Leipzig in recent seasons and it would not have been a surprise to see him move to one of any number of top clubs this summer.

It now looks increasingly like Werner is heading for Chelsea, with the deal perhaps set to be made official this week, according to the Evening Standard.

Still, Thompson has criticised his old club Liverpool for neglecting to sign the 24-year-old, as he feels it’s always important to strengthen while you’re on top.

Liverpool are reigning European Champions and are also just two wins away from winning the Premier League title, but Thompson says this is the time to keep on bringing in the best talent.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Thompson said: “I think you should always try and improve. When you’re on the up, when you’re playing well, that is when you should look to back it up.

“I would have loved to have seen him come but Liverpool have not done that, they’re looking at it and it’s probably costing too much.

“Timo Werner will be going, “Maybe I might not get in there” and maybe [Jurgen] Klopp is thinking, “We can’t afford to have somebody for that price just sitting on the bench”.

“He’ll [Werner] be alright for three or four years and I would have took that risk.

“If he wanted to come I think you have to improve your team when you’re on top and he would have improved us.”