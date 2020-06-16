Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has called for the club to start work on a statue of manager Jurgen Klopp already.

The Reds are almost certain to lift this season’s Premier League title as we near a return for football in England this week after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool have been waiting a long time for this, with Klopp truly doing superb work since taking over at Anfield to take a team that was struggling to regularly even make the top four and turn them into European Champions and now likely runaway league title winners.

Gerrard can’t speak highly enough of the German tactician, and he told The Athletic that he feels Liverpool should already be preparing a statue for the man who looks set to lead the club to their first title in 30 years.

“When you look at the scale of the job he’s done, for sure he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as those iconic managers,” Gerrard said.

“What you need to take into consideration is that when Jurgen took over Liverpool they weren’t close to being the best team in the country, they weren’t even in the top four.

“To come to Liverpool when he did, get to the amount of finals that he has, deliver the sixth European Cup and then deliver the first league title after 30 years…

“For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now. It seems like in football we often wait until people get older before their achievements are fully recognised.

“But I know the owners of Liverpool won’t let that happen. When Jurgen delivers the league they should already be starting work on a statue of him.”

This is high praise indeed from a Liverpool legend, but we imagine the club might find it a bit strange to be making a statue of a man while he’s still in charge of the team!

LFC fans won’t care too much about that right now, though, and will just be eager for the Premier League to come back so their side can finish the job and get those two wins they need to be confirmed as champions.