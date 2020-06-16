Manchester United are reportedly willing to invest a huge sum in the transfer of Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

Sport have previously reported on Man Utd making a bid for Fati, and now an update from Sport has provided a bit more context behind the Red Devils’ pursuit of a potential €150million move.

The 17-year-old looks a huge prospect after an impressive breakthrough season with Barca, and it will be interesting to see what else he can go on and achieve in the game.

United, according to Sport, clearly feel it could be a lot, with the club feeling a potential club-record investment in the player would likely be worthwhile in the long run.

That really says a lot about MUFC and how much they rate Fati, so fans will be hoping they can get a deal done at some point in the near future.

Still, Barcelona have a proud history of bringing players through their academy, so will no doubt be hoping the young Spaniard stays with them and becomes their latest success story.

With so much competition up front at the Nou Camp, however, Fati may well feel he’d get more playing time at United, where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear he’s prepared to give playing time to young players.