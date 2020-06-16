Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has taken a thinly-veiled swipe at Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba.

In an interview with talkSPORT, the Welshman discussed the improvement the club has made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, particularly with their work in the transfer market.

United have done well with recent purchases such as Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Giggs believes it’s important to have players coming in who actually look like they want to be at Old Trafford.

While Giggs does not name Pogba, it’s well known the France international has been looking for a way out of Man Utd for some time as links with Real Madrid and Juventus refuse to go away.

It may well be that Giggs was thinking of Pogba with his comments below as he said the team has lacked players who really want to be there in recent years.

“I’ve been really pleased and happy with the signings he (Solskjaer) has made,” Giggs said.

“They’re not only good players, but they look like they are good characters who want to play for United and maybe that was missing for a couple of years, so to get that back has been great.”

Pogba looks set to only be on the bench for United as they make their return to Premier League action against Tottenham later this week.