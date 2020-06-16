Government forced into U-turn after free school meal campaign from Man United’s Marcus Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has successfully pressured the UK government into a U-turn on free school meals.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Rashford’s campaign has now led to the government deciding to extend the provision of free school meals for vulnerable children over the summer holidays.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the economy hard, and this means many children across the country face the very real threat of going hungry without the safety net of meals at school.

Clearly, the government was able to find the money to fund this move, and it’s a shame it’s taken a Premier League footballer to help Boris Johnson and co. find the heart to push through something that should really be a no-brainer.

Still, it’s heartening to see Rashford use his platform for such a worthy cause, with the Red Devils ace clearly delighted to hear the news this afternoon as he sent out the following tweet:

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Rashford has been a star player for Man Utd and will be gearing up for a return to Premier League action later this week.

The England international has shown, however, that he’s more than just an athlete with this great piece of work to pressure the government to give as many as 1.3 million kids the support they need in the coming months.