Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is earning huge praise from various fans and media figures on Twitter today as he continues to go in hard on the government over free school meals for vulnerable children.

The England international is setting a great example by using his profile to raise awareness of this important issue, while he’s also done great charity work to help feed struggling families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashford has been open about his own challenges while he was growing up, and he is determined to now play his part in ensuring other children are given the kind of help he got.

It seems ridiculous that feeding hungry kids is even something we have to debate in this country, and people are now praising the work done by Rashford and slamming the government for their lack of action on something that should really be a no-brainer.

Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter this morning…

Come on @BorisJohnson, you can assist this wonderful young man in scoring the most important goal of his life. Food for hungry children should be the easiest pass you’ll ever make. #maketheUturn https://t.co/UzS0gPms2e — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2020

Every govt response to @MarcusRashford’s #maketheUturn has been horribly patronising. They describe his letter as ‘extremely powerful’ before committing to nothing. ‘It’s not that straightforward’ is a lie to stop change from happening. Feeding hungry kids just isn’t a priority — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford has managed to raise £20m to help feed roughly 3m people across the UK and has pleaded to the government to extend the support to those in need. Voice of the people, more importantly the children. — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) June 15, 2020

Fair Play @MarcusRashford For Embarrassing The Government & The PM, @BorisJohnson Make The Right Decision For Those That Are Struggling & Struggling Financially & #maketheUturn ! https://t.co/OdO0s1ekPo — Niall Baggott (@NiallLCFC) June 16, 2020

Italian Serie A club backs @MarcusRashford’s campaign asking the UK government to feed poor children. A credit to football. Embarrassing for the UK government? https://t.co/b74XQ12L1W — Carrie Brown (@CarrieBrownTV) June 16, 2020

A 22 year old footballer, shamelessy targeted by the government at the start of lockdown has already raised £20 million towards meals for children in poverty and is embarrassing our government. Bravo @MarcusRashford proud to be a red #Rashford #maketheUturn — Mike W (@MikeTelevison) June 15, 2020

Marcus Rashford, speaking for every decent person in the UK. So far falling in deaf ears. Our government is a disgrace. @BorisJohnson #maketheUturn #schoolmeals4summer https://t.co/CMtv51I0ak — Sue ashton (@Sashton72) June 16, 2020

#FreeSchoolMeals well done Marcus Rashford for calling out The Tory government on free school meals, but it’s a disgrace that in 2020 many people in one of the richest countries in the world rely on foodbanks to feed their families. #BorisOut

It’s time for change. pic.twitter.com/ISLQjt65MI — Helen F (@nellyfreddie) June 16, 2020

So Marcus Rashford wrote an open letter to MPs asking them to continue to provide meal vouchers for kids on free school meals, @educationgovuk has refused. Put simply, the UK government are choosing to let vulnerable kids go hungry. Just think about that for a moment. Disgrace. — Paul Strong ? (@Paul_W_Strong) June 15, 2020

Marcus Rashford could never score another goal in his entire career and he'd still be a legend of the game

Absolute hero ??? — T. East London (@TextbookHustle) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford is an absolute legend #FreeSchoolMeals — TezzaG1508 (@TezzaG1508) June 16, 2020

No child should go to bed hungry or not have access to water to wash. Disgusting and shameful that this is happening in the year 2020. Rashford has shown he is a role model to millions and a top class lad. Big respect to him for trying to do his best to change this ? https://t.co/AVOc9lwBmh — Matty Ward (@205Wardy) June 16, 2020