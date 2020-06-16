Menu

“Embarrassing the government” – Man United star Marcus Rashford praised as “wonderful young man” as he continues fight to end child hunger

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is earning huge praise from various fans and media figures on Twitter today as he continues to go in hard on the government over free school meals for vulnerable children.

The England international is setting a great example by using his profile to raise awareness of this important issue, while he’s also done great charity work to help feed struggling families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashford has been open about his own challenges while he was growing up, and he is determined to now play his part in ensuring other children are given the kind of help he got.

It seems ridiculous that feeding hungry kids is even something we have to debate in this country, and people are now praising the work done by Rashford and slamming the government for their lack of action on something that should really be a no-brainer.

Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter this morning…

