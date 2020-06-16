Barcelona are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as the Red Devils’ summer targets suggest they’re planning for his departure.

According to Don Balon, United are eyeing up possible moves for Premier League pair Wilfred Ndidi and Jack Grealish, who could, between them, go some way towards replacing the qualities Pogba brings to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

Pogba has struggled to make much of an impact in his time at Old Trafford, and it makes sense that he could now be on his way out, despite being a big name with plenty of natural ability.

It may be that the France international would get back to his best at a club like Barcelona, where the playing style might be more to his liking, while the slower pace of the game in La Liga could also benefit him.

Pogba has also failed to really nail down a role at United, having been used as both a defensive and attacking midfielder at various points.

Ndidi, however, is more of a specialist defensive player, and Grealish one of the more in-form attacking midfield players in the Premier League this season.

MUFC fans would surely be happy with Pogba leaving and those two coming in in his place.