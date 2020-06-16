Menu

Barcelona on alert as Man United’s two top transfer targets point towards possible Paul Pogba exit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Barcelona are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as the Red Devils’ summer targets suggest they’re planning for his departure.

According to Don Balon, United are eyeing up possible moves for Premier League pair Wilfred Ndidi and Jack Grealish, who could, between them, go some way towards replacing the qualities Pogba brings to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

MORE: Government forced into U-turn after free school meal campaign from Man United’s Marcus Rashford

Pogba has struggled to make much of an impact in his time at Old Trafford, and it makes sense that he could now be on his way out, despite being a big name with plenty of natural ability.

It may be that the France international would get back to his best at a club like Barcelona, where the playing style might be more to his liking, while the slower pace of the game in La Liga could also benefit him.

Pogba has also failed to really nail down a role at United, having been used as both a defensive and attacking midfielder at various points.

pogba warmup man utd

Paul Pogba has not had the best of times at Manchester United

More Stories / Manchester United FC

Ndidi, however, is more of a specialist defensive player, and Grealish one of the more in-form attacking midfield players in the Premier League this season.

MUFC fans would surely be happy with Pogba leaving and those two coming in in his place.

More Stories Jack Grealish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba Wilfred Ndidi