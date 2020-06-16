Maurizio Sarri plans to offer two players to Chelsea in exchange for two key players from his reign at Stamford Bridge

It’s incredible that each day brings a multitude of new rumours which involve players being swapped between various clubs, but we’ve yet to see any deal like that actually be agreed.

On paper it does make sense if clubs don’t have the money to make signings – it means they can freshen their squads and the other team can get replacements too.

The Express are the latest to link Juventus with a potential swap deal, and it sounds like Maurizio Sarri is hoping to be reunited with two favourites from his Stamford Bridge reign.

Jorginho is always linked to Sarri so of course he is one of the players involved, the other being Marcos Alonso.

The report suggests Chelsea would want around €80m to let them go, so Juve are hoping to drive that price down by offering a couple of players in exchange.

Adrien Rabiot and Federico Bernardeschi are out of favour in Turin but have shown quality in the past, and it could be a deal that makes sense for Chelsea.

They have been linked with several left backs so it’s likely Alonso will be replaced anyway, while Rabiot could act as a direct replacement for Jorginho.

Bernardeschi is an exciting attacking midfielder who can play anywhere across the midfield, so he could act as a replacement for Pedro or Willian if either of the veteran wingers leave.

There is no suggestion that this deal is close to happening, but it’s one Chelsea should consider.