Although the Newcastle United takeover hasn’t formally gone through yet, it’s starting to sound like it will happen.

Man City found out how tough it can be to find value in the transfer market when everyone knows you have money, so it will be interesting to see what names they can attract.

A prolific striker is always needed and it’s an easy way to get the fans on side, so this report from Sportbible makes for interesting reading.

They claim that the new owners are readying a move for Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, with the total package including the fee and his wages likely to come to €135m.

He’s an exciting name on paper and he’s scored a lot of goals in recent years, but there are a couple of red flags here for Newcastle to consider.

Firstly he’s 30 years old so he might be past his peak, and it might be too late for him to adapt to the physical style of the Premier League.

He’s been prolific in Serie A throughout his career but his time in Germany and Spain ended in failure, so there has to be concerns about him being able to perform outside of Serie A.

He’s a big name and 94 league goals in 4 years for Lazio is a phenomenal record, but it would also be seen as a big risk.

Obviously the takeover will need to go through first, but it does sound like the new owners would look to throw some money around to improve the team.