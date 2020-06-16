Officials announced for crucial Liverpool v Everton fixture

It could be one of the defining Merseyside derbies of recent times, and if Arsenal can get three points against Manchester City on Wednesday, then Liverpool will walk out onto Everton’s Goodison Park pitch knowing that they can secure their first-ever Premier League title with a win.

Aside from a slight wobble just prior to the lockdown, Liverpool had taken all before them in the English top flight during 2019/20, and only the onset of the coronavirus pandemic stopped them from being crowned champions weeks ago.

With such a high-profile game being piped into homes worldwide, who better to officiate than ‘Mr Showbusiness’ himself, Mike Dean.

According to the Daily Mail, Dean has been handed the honour again after taking charge of the reverse fixture at Anfield in December.

Suffice to say that the atmosphere on that day will be vastly different to the virtual silence that will greet the two teams when they kick off on Sunday.

Dean won’t have a crowd to play up to either, so it will be interesting to see whether he can get through the 90 minutes without making the game all about him, as he’s often prone to do.

On a day when Jurgen Klopp could make Liverpool history, the last things the Reds will want to see when they wake up on Monday morning is how the moment was spoiled by the man in the middle.