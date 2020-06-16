Chelsea could reportedly be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in a swap deal this summer.

The Frenchman has not had the most convincing first season at Juve after his move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and it seems like he could be on the move again already.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea duo Jorginho and Marcos Alonso are targets for Juventus, and Rabiot is one of the players who could be on offer to the Blues in return.

It is not yet clear if Chelsea would accept such a proposal, but if Jorginho does move on, then Rabiot could be an ideal like-for-like replacement in that area of the pitch.

The 25-year-old was a key player at PSG and surely still has the ability to make an impact for a top club, even if things haven’t worked out for him in his brief time in Serie A.

Arsenal have also recently been linked with Rabiot by Le 10 Sport, but it now looks like CFC might have the edge over their rivals here.

Swap deals may become more common for a while due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s not clear if Arsenal have any players Juventus would be interested in.

This would be a blow for the Gunners, as they arguably need a new midfielder more than Chelsea do at the moment, with Rabiot sure to be an upgrade on under-performing stars like Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi.