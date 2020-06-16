Real Madrid are reportedly ready to join the running to seal the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as he attracts growing interest from big clubs.

According to Don Balon, Real are looking into signing Ndidi as an alternative to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, while the report also names the Blues as potential suitors for the Nigeria international.

Don Balon also mention Tottenham as another interested club, while the Daily Express recently claimed Manchester United were also considering a move for him.

Ndidi has shone in the Premier League since becoming a regular for the Foxes, and it seems clear he could do a job for a club like Madrid or Man Utd.

Zinedine Zidane’s side could do with the 23-year-old as an upgrade on Casemiro in the middle of the park, while United would surely benefit from bringing in a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Leicester have struggled to keep hold of their best players in recent times, with Kante of course leaving the King Power Stadium for Chelsea in 2016, while Riyad Mahrez later joined Manchester City and Harry Maguire moved to United.

Ndidi is another who is surely too good to be staying at Leicester for much longer.