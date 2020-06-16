Timo Werner to Chelsea transfer to be officially completed imminently

The Timo Werner to Chelsea transfer deal will reportedly be officially completed imminently as the Blues put the final touches on the move.

The Germany international is set to join from RB Leipzig and Chelsea could make the move official in the coming days due to his release clause expiring, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited about this new signing and will hope to hear news of the deal becoming official as soon as possible.

Werner looks ideal for Frank Lampard’s needs at the moment, with CFC struggling for goals this season as youngster Tammy Abraham has found himself as first choice before he’s really looked ready for the role.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have not looked convincing as backup options, having rarely been used by Lampard this term.

Werner, on the other hand, looks one of the finest strikers in Europe after some excellent performances in the Bundesliga in the last few years.

The 24-year-old has netted 31 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions in 2019/20 and should still have his best years ahead of him as well.