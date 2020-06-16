Video: Brilliance from Ansu Fati as he fires a stuttering Barcelona ahead vs Leganes

Not only have Barcelona been a bit nervous and slow in possession against Leganes tonight, they were very lucky not to go a couple of goals down early on.

Their opponents hit the post and forced a great goal line clearance from Lenglet, and it looked like they were sleepwalking towards a 0-0 scoreline at the break.

What they really need is young players who can shoulder responsibility and step up when it matters, so this piece of brilliance from Ansu Fati will be very well received:

Ansu Fati made it 1-0 against Leganes. pic.twitter.com/TIy3gkQr96 — ???? (@ImmutableCulex) June 16, 2020

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF BEIN SPORT

His strike is so confident and he almost shrugs it off in his celebration, but his team needed someone to provide some inspiration and he was the one to do it.

He’s gaining a reputation as one of the best youngsters in the world, and this shows why.