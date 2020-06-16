Just as relegation-threatened Werder Bremen looked to have held Bundesliga champions-elect, Bayern Munich, to a goalless first-half, who else but Robert Lewandowski stepped up to fire the Bavarians into the lead.

As the hosts looked to clear their defensive lines en-masse, Jerome Boateng’s lofted pass found the Polish striker, who had played the offside trap to perfection.

Controlling the ball firstly on his chest, he fired home his 31st league goal of the season on the volley as the keeper came out to narrow the angle.

Watch it below, footage courtesy of BT Sport, beIN Sports and Fox Soccer.

Bayern are on their way ? Robert Lewandowski bags his 31st league goal of the season as they take the lead just before half-time. pic.twitter.com/AZNyuJuy61 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 16, 2020