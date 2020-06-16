Timo Werner ready to make big sacrifice in order to seal quick Chelsea transfer

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is reportedly eager to complete his transfer to Chelsea as soon as possible.

In fact, this could mean the Germany international sacrifices the chance to play in the Champions League with his current club this August, according to Christian Falk of Sport Bild, as seen in the tweet below…

Update @TimoWerner: For his transfer to @ChelseaFC the striker waives the Matches with @DieRotenBullen in Champions League in August. He wants to go to London in July @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 15, 2020

Falk claims Werner wants to move to Chelsea in July, which would mean missing out on playing in the Champions League with Leipzig when the competition is scheduled to resume in August.

Blues fans will be happy with this, as they’ll no doubt be itching to see the 24-year-old lining up at Stamford Bridge as soon as possible.

Werner has been a top performer in his time in the Bundesliga and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

Still, he may well feel a little silly if his current employers Leipzig end up surprising a few people and going on a good run in Europe later this year – especially as Chelsea themselves are not guaranteed to be playing in the CL next season due to only being three points ahead of Manchester United in fourth spot at the moment.