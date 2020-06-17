With the Black Lives Matter protests continuing, and more and more high-profile people lending their voices to the criticism of racist behaviour, Man City’s Raheem Sterling has made it clear that he wants to see action on the problem now.

The England international has been a vocal supporter of the various protests that have occurred in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and he believes that there’s no time like the present in order to amplify the message and get it seen and heard by the right people.

“I feel like I am speaking for most black people. Everyone is tired,” he said to Gary Neville on Sky Sports News, cited by The Sun.

“A lot of people have been screaming for help in society. With the protesting in America transferring to the UK, you know a lot of people have been in silence.

As the Citizens begin their Premier League campaign again on Wednesday evening, with Arsenal the visitors to the Etihad Stadium, Sterling will need to attend to on-pitch matters for now.

However, in order for this not to be another moment in time where athletes pay lip service to a certain cause, only for it to fall out of the nations consciousness when the headlines disappear, Sterling needs to keep working hard.