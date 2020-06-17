At the time of writing, Arsenal sit a cavernous 42 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, but an achievable eight shy of Chelsea who currently occupy the last Champions League qualification place.

Clearly, the more points that the Gunners can earn between now and the end of the 2019/20 campaign, the better their chances of ensuring European football in the premier continental competition next season.

However, there’s now another solid reason for the north London outfit to bag three points each time they take to the field.

According to the Daily Mirror, Gunners right-back, Hector Bellerin, has partnered with the One Tree Planted charity and he will ensure that for every Arsenal win until the conclusion of the Premier League season, 3,000 trees will be planted.

More Stories / Latest News From Daniel Rashford to Yohan Kebabs: 5 occasions when people have got a footballer’s name wrong Paul Pogba has shown he doesn’t trust his Man United team-mates, claims pundit with interesting observation Phil Neville has compared Bruno Fernandes to this Man United flop

It’s a remarkable and forward-thinking pledge from the Spaniard.

In a week when Marcus Rashford has been lauded for his campaign to see children in poverty fed throughout the summer, Bellerin should also be given plaudits for doing his part to save the environment.