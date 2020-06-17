Mikel Arteta’s playful method for instilling discipline at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly has a bizarre but light-hearted method for instilling discipline in his squad at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish tactician took over from Unai Emery back in December and has made a promising start in what is his first job in management after a spell on Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City.

Still, it looks like Arteta has what it takes to spark a reaction from his players at this high level, with The Athletic detailing how he’s done a fine job on improving the mood at the club.

The report explains that Arteta has made a real impression, and also explains one of his more playful methods of making sure his players maintain discipline.

According to The Athletic, the 38-year-old uses a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ that players spin if they break a relatively minor rule, such as turning up late.

The options on the wheel include a small fine, cleaning the captain’s car, but also has a ‘lucky escape’ option that sometimes lets players off the hook.

This sounds like a good way to keep players on their toes without being too strict and alienating the squad, and Arsenal fans will hope to see signs that it’s working as the season gets going again today.