(Photos) Arsenal to wear this special kit vs Man City with tributes to NHS and Black Lives Matter

Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League tonight as we welcome back English football following its three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the lack of football, it’s been a memorable few months, as shown by these special kits the Gunners will be wearing in their game against Manchester City this evening.

The Black Lives Matter movement has gained real momentum recently following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparking huge protests all over the world.

Arsenal will now pay tribute to the movement on their shirts tonight, while there is also a special place for the NHS logo after the health service’s tremendous work in helping COVID-19 patients.

These pictures come from ITV, who add that other teams will also be wearing similar shirts for the first round of fixtures of the Premier League’s return.

