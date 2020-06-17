Arsenal slammed over “turmoil” in handling of Ozil and Aubameyang contracts

Arsenal have been slammed by pundit Chris Sutton for the handling of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are facing a hugely worrying situation at the moment as their captain and top scorer Aubameyang is heading into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s not the first time Arsenal have found themselves at the risk of losing one of their best players, though they did recently manage to tie Ozil down to a new deal despite his future also looking in some doubt at the time.

Sutton, however, has slammed the club for managing to pay big money for Ozil’s new contract, with the German playmaker not looking anywhere near as important as Aubameyang.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, the former Premier League striker said: “There’s always turmoil at Arsenal. This whole situation has come out of nowhere – for Aubameyang to come out and speak like that. He could’ve said nothing, the fact he was strong and talks about a turning point…

“It’s not about the money for him is it now? At his age, nearly 31, it’s about winning things.

“There’s gonna be some big-hitters in for him. He doesn’t want to finish eighth in the table for the next couple of seasons and be part of a progressive Arsenal team and then his career finishes.

“What was telling from what I picked up was the fact he said he hasn’t had an offer recently but he did speak to the club.

“If you’re Arsenal, you signed Ozil for big, big money when he made demands, you’re thinking, “He’s done next to nothing” and you have this guy who is a superstar who has been so, so good for them, their best player, and he’s calling them out and saying: “Why were you waiting?”

“And why were they? I don’t understand that at all.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt agree with most of this, as many have long been highly critical of the way the team has been run in recent years.