Arsenal transfer news: Target will be a free agent within weeks, talks over Ceballos and potential Aubameyang departure

While most of the Arsenal fans will be focusing on their game against Man City tonight, it’s still important to look at how things are shaping up for next season.

It’s starting to look like there won’t be much money for Mikel Arteta to spend, so it will take a careful combination of bargain signings and selling players to raise funds in order to be successful.

Ryan Fraser has been spoken about for a while as a potential signing and he’s been very productive in the past, but he’s been off the boil this season.

It’s likely that his mind had been away from Bournemouth all campaign, and it’s now been confirmed that he’s rejected a new deal and will be available on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Dani Ceballos has shown flashed of brilliance since arriving on loan from Real Madrid on loan, so hopefully he can push on and shine in the final games of this season.

There’s some good news on a possible extension too, with reports suggesting that he could come back on loan next season too.

The potential departure of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang still seems to be in the balance, there’s no sign of a new contract but he doesn’t look to be forcing a move either.

Arsenal fans have seen before with Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez that the club will sell to Man United when a contract is running down, and it sounds like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a plan for the striker if United are able to sign him.