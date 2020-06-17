Arsenal’s starting XI vs Man City confirmed: Summer signing returns and a big chance for the youngsters

Arsenal face some tricky fixtures on their return to Premier League action, and it’s likely the first two or three games will dictate how they see the rest of the season.

They still have an outside chance of Champions League qualification and a game in hand on those above them, but they will need to go on a fantastic run to climb the table.

Their pre season was mixed and there were signs of sluggishness in the loss to Brentford, and there’s no way they can get away with that against Man City tonight.

Their starting XI for the game has just been confirmed and there are a few surprising names on here:

We back! ? ? Introducing your lineup for tonight's game…#MCIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 17, 2020

It will be interesting to see how Kieran Tierney fares after his big move from Celtic last summer. He’s suffered with injuries since arriving and hasn’t had a chance to build consistency, so this is a big chance for him.

The main focus will go to the young players in the team, as Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock get a huge chance to impress against a top class opposition.

It’s certainly a brave selection from Mikel Arteta, and it will be interesting to see if it pays off.