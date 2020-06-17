Arteta will explain Mesut Ozil’s absence from Arsenal squad after Man City game

According to the Times’ chief football writer Henry Winter, Mikel Arteta will address why Mesut Ozil isn’t part of Arsenal’s squad for tonight’s eagerly-anticipated clash against against Manchester City.

The playmaker isn’t even a part of the Gunners’ matchday squad at all, which is quite surprising given that top-flight teams are now able to name 9 substitutes to the bench.

Here’s some reaction to Mikel Arteta’s ‘very weird’ team selection against his former employers.

Ozil has struggled ever since he signed a new contract with the Gunners two years ago, the World Cup winner earns a staggering £350,000-a-week with the Emirates outfit, as per BBC Sport.

Mesut Özil not selected. Not injured. Mikel Arteta says he will address the situation after the game. #afc #MCI — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 17, 2020

The Telegraph’s Sam Dean has also voiced his surprise at the decision, as Ozil has played a key role in the team after being frozen out by Unai Emery since Arteta was made boss:

Arsenal have space for nine substitutes but no place for Mesut Ozil, the man they pay £350,000 per week. Before this, he had started every Premier League game under Mikel Arteta. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) June 17, 2020

The 31-year-old has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season, but the ace has looked like a shell of his former shelf as he’s only scored once and registered three assists in these outings.

Of course with this development, are prime concern that Ozil is safe and well and that the reasoning behind his absence this evening aren’t anything serious.