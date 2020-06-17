Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on the potential signing of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international’s future at the Emirates Stadium remains in some doubt as he heads into the final year of his contract with the north London giants.

After his superb goal-scoring form in his time in the Premier League, it’s clear that Aubameyang could be a fine signing for most top clubs, and he’d certainly do a job at Man Utd.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils are planning to sign an attacking player like Aubameyang or Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, as well as Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The report explains these players would take up important roles in a 4-3-3 formation for Solskjaer’s side next season.

Van de Beek has previously been linked with United in a potential £36million move by the Times, and could be the perfect creative midfield player to complement Aubameyang.

MUFC might be wary, however, of spending too much on Aubameyang considering how badly it turned out for them the last time they signed one of Arsenal’s star players.

Alexis Sanchez moved from Arsenal to United in January 2018 and has been a spectacular flop at Old Trafford, despite being a top performer for the Gunners, much as Aubameyang has been.