Barcelona offer Lionel Messi a new contract which will tie him down for his remaining great years

There’s been a feeling for a while at Barcelona that it’s vitally important that they don’t waste the final great years of Lionel Messi.

That could even explain why their transfer strategy has moved to signing established veterans over promoting young players, as they know they can’t have a transition period with Messi turning 33 this summer.

He’s shown this season that he’s still one of the best in the world so there’s no signs that he’s slowing down, and Mundo Deportivo have reported that Barca are determined to sort his contract situation out.

They state that he currently only has one year left so in theory that means he could start negotiating a free transfer from January, but the club are looking to tie him down until 2023 with an option of another year.

That would keep him at the Camp Nou until his mid to late 30s, and it means Barcelona should see the best of his final years.

It’s suggested that the option of an extra year will be up to him, but it’s almost impossible to see him playing anywhere else while he’s still in his prime.

It’s possible he might try his luck in MLS or even back in Argentina before he does hang them up, but this should come as good news for the Barcelona fans.