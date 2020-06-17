Although Barcelona fans may be worried about how the club will eventually replace Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez when they retire, there are some positive signs.

The problem with Messi is that he may go down as the greatest player of all time so nobody can replace him, but others in the team can step up and provide a greater contribution.

Ansu Fati has looked outstanding at times and he actually showed the ability to take responsibility last night as he conjured a goal from nothing to put his struggling team ahead, so lot’s of hopes will be placed on him.

If they can also find a new prolific number 9 to take over from Suarez then the future could be bright, and Lautaro Martinez seems to be the main target.

It’s a story that’s rumbled on for a while, and a report from Sport has indicated that an agreement may not be that far away.

They suggest that Junior Firpo will be offered in exchange and Inter are happy with that, but it’s the actual amount of cash that’s holding things up.

They claim that Inter will accept €85m and Firpo to let Martinez go, but Barca are only looking to offer €65m and the full back.

They go on to say that Inter want his €111m release clause, and they are willing to value Junior Firpo at €26m as part of that deal, but they won’t let the Argentine go until that valuation is met in some way.

That suggests Barca will either need to find more cash or someone else will need to be offered in exchange, but it does sound like a deal could be done.