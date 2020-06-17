Chelsea have less than a week to agree new contracts with key duo or they can’t play again this season

It’s likely that fans will be split on this, but you can’t really blame any players for not wanting to sign short term extensions with their Premier League clubs just now.

Things might be different if players are committing their long term future, but they run the risk of picking up a serious injury and then being out of work for months while they recover.

The Telegraph have reported on the latest situation with Pedro and Willian at Chelsea, as their current deals are due to run out at the end of this month.

READ MORE: Chelsea promote pacey youngster to first team training as status of Pedro and Willian remains unclear

The report confirms that they need to agree extensions by the 23rd of June, otherwise they won’t be able to play after the 30th.

If Chelsea can’t confirm new deals with the duo then it means they will miss a significant chunk of games as the season is played out, but they will also be able to sign for other teams.

It doesn’t sound like they can sign for another Premier League team and play a part this season, but it’s not clear if an agreement is close.

Chelsea were probably assuming that both players would leave at the end of the season, but it’s unlikely they would expect to lose them with so much of the season to go.