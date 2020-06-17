Chelsea promote pacey youngster to first team training as status of Pedro and Willian remains unclear

There will be plenty of excuses and issues raised by teams over the next few weeks if they don’t have a happy end to the Premier League campaign, but losing out of contract or loan players may be a legitimate one.

Most signings and contracts will have been made to cover the expected season, but some teams are likely to lose key players with several games to go at the end of June.

Football.London has reported on the latest situation at Chelsea, with the contracts of Pedro and Willian expected to run out at the end of this month.

The report goes on to say that any extensions have to be agreed by the 23rd of June if they are to feature for the rest of this season, so that gives them less than a week to sort that out.

It means that Frank Lampard could be without two key wingers for a vital part of the season, so youngster Tino Livramento has been training with the first team in case he’s needed.

It’s suggested that he can play anywhere on the right hand side, while he’s pacey and likes to get at opposition defenders.

Although it seems unlikely that he’ll play for the first team, we’ve seen that Lampard is happy to give chances to the young players so it shouldn’t be ruled out.