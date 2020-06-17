Chelsea are being tipped to pursue the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho by pundit Paul Merson.

The Blues have had a strong start to the summer transfer window, having already agreed a deal for Hakim Ziyech to join next season, with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner also expected to join next, according to the Evening Standard.

Merson now thinks Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will be prepared to spend big on Sancho, suggesting the west Londoners would have no trouble paying around £100million to land the England international.

There certainly seems to be room for more new attacking players at Stamford Bridge, with Sancho an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid while the club were under a transfer ban last summer.

Pedro and Willian are also looking set to become free agents this summer, so a front three of Werner, Ziyech and Sancho could be just what’s needed to give Frank Lampard’s side a boost next season.

Merson clearly seems confident it could happen, telling the Daily Star: “Signing Timo Werner shows Chelsea are back – and I’d be shocked if they don’t win the league in the next four years now.

“It’s a sign of what a great businessman Roman Abramovich is that he’s doing this now, when other clubs are going to be hit hard by the coronavirus.”

He added: “Liverpool couldn’t afford Werner. But Chelsea could. And I don’t think the spending will stop there.

“They obviously still want Jadon Sancho, and if they can’t get him they will probably try for Kai Havertz.

“Either one of them is going to cost close to £100m. But that kind of transfer pays for itself. Chelsea could get five good years out of Sancho and still get a big sell-on.

“You’ve got every chance of getting your money back with a player like Sancho.

“And if Abramovich starts coming to matches again, he will want to be entertained. He won’t care about paying £100m for a Sancho if it helps them play good football.”