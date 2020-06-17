David Luiz becomes the first player since 2015 to commit this awful hat-trick in one game

The next few days will probably see pundits and fans pile the criticism on David Luiz after his display for Arsenal tonight – and it’s utterly deserved.

Man City were starting to create some chances but Arsenal looked pretty comfortable at 0-0 in the first half, but then Pablo Mari picked up an injury and the Brazilian entered the field.

He just shows no conviction or urgency in his actions, and he gifted Raheem Sterling the first goal as he essentially did nothing when a misplaced through ball bounced into his path.

It only got worse in the second half as he hauled down a Man City player in the box, and the ref had no option but to send him off.

You might think that it’s rare for a player to have such a nightmare on the pitch and that’s because we need to go back to 2015 to see the someone who completed the same “achievements” in one game:

2015 – David Luiz is the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham vs Bournemouth in August 2015. Hat-Trick. #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/zpLK6yDfxm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2020

In some ways it’s poetic that it’s another former Arsenal player in Carl Jenkinson that he’s matched here, and the fans must be praying that David Luiz leaves the club this summer.