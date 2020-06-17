Manchester United are reportedly ready to bid for Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The talented 21-year-old has shone during his time in the Bundesliga, despite struggling to make it into Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid team.

According to the print edition of AS, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, United are now among the list of suitors seriously interested in snapping Hakimi up.

It remains to be seen where the Morocco international will end up, but the report claims he’s seduced by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

This would be an intriguing move by the Red Devils, who already have the excellent Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, though Hakimi can also operate further forward.

It may be that United are eyeing Hakimi for a different role, but either way fans would surely love to see them win the race for the youngster’s signature.

Sport recently claimed Real would likely command a fee of around €50million for the defender.