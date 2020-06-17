Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly been in touch with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz regarding a transfer.

The Germany international is considered hot property at the moment after establishing himself as one of the brightest prospects in Europe, but it seems he may favour a move to Real Madrid next, according to Sport Buzzer.

The report explains that, despite Abramovich’s personal approach about trying to bring Havertz to Chelsea, the 21-year-old seems to have his heart set on playing in Spain next.

Sport Buzzer add that Real are the player’s dream club, so this could be a major blow for Chelsea, who are said in the report to be willing to pay the £90million required to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Havertz could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard in Frank Lampard’s side, but it may be that the Blues will have to look elsewhere.

CFC already have a deal in place for Hakim Ziyech to join from Ajax next season, but with Pedro and Willian both ageing and nearing becoming free agents this summer, another signing in attack must surely be a priority for Lampard.