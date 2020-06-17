Hawk-eye ‘apologises’ to Sheffield United after goal-line tech fails in Aston Villa clash

Hawk-Eye Innovations, the company behind the goal-line technology used in the Premier League, have apologised to the top-flight and Sheffield United after today’s error in the clash against Aston Villa.

The Blades faced off against the Villains in the first game of the Premier League’s return, the encounter proved to be a relatively dull affair with the exception of a pivotal moment in the 42nd minute of the tie.

The incident, which can be seen here with pictures from Sky Sports, happened just moments before half-time when Villa keeper Orjan Nyland caught the ball and was then pushed into the back of his own net by teammate Keinan Davis.

Replays seemed to suggest that the ball definitely crossed the line but Chris Wilder’s side were denied a 1-0 lead after referee Michael Oliver’s was never alerted to this by his watch.

To make the incident even more farcical, VAR didn’t intervene either. Hawk-Eye claim that the seven cameras that are used around the goal area were obstructed by Nyland, Davis and the goalpost’s presence.

Hawk-Eye add that the system was ‘tested and proved’ to be ‘functional’ before the match went ahead, they also reiterated that the system has never failed until now after being used in over 9,000 matches.

At the end of the day, this apology is worth nothing to Sheffield United, many would say that the Blades were robbed of three points this evening, a statement is hardly going to ease the impact of a decision which will could have ramifications on their qualification for European competition this season.