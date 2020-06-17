Chelsea look to have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

The England international is one of Europe’s most exciting young talents and has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid in recent times.

However, it’s also known that Chelsea are looking at Sancho, who is a lifelong Blues fan and who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Despite transfer rumours suggesting the 20-year-old could cost over £100million, it seems like Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is not entirely confident about keeping his star player.

Discussing Sancho’s future, Favre told Sky Sports: “Obviously players will go and we hope that they stay but it’s possible that they (Sancho and Achraf Hakimi) may also leave.

“You have spoken about two players who we don’t know definitively what will happen – they could stay with us, that’s clear and that would be good for me.

“We’ll see what we’ll do in defence, midfield or attack.”

This sounds encouraging for Chelsea, and their fans will hope Frank Lampard can now make a move to bring Sancho to west London.