Chelsea look to have been given a potentially significant boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz.

The 21-year-old is one of Europe’s most exciting young talents at the moment and it would make sense for him to make the step up to an elite club at some point in the near future.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Havertz by the Daily Express, who report that he could be cleared to leave Leverkusen for a fee of around £90million this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Blues can afford that at the moment, but they could do well to make a big investment on a player who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who has been badly missed since his departure to Real Madrid last year.

Leverkusen now seem to have given Chelsea a boost in the chase for Havertz, with club chief Fernando Carro suggesting he’s aware of the Germany international’s likely desire to move on.

Speaking to Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger, Carro didn’t exactly sound like he would make a big effort to get in the way of his star player leaving.

“At Kai Havertz I see that many clubs are interested in him,” said Carro.

“Kai has been with us for ten years. I see the player’s desire to take the next step sometime in the near future.

“You have to try to find a solution where the player’s goal can be reconciled with ours. At the moment nobody can say for sure what will happen.”

