Key stat shows why £80m Man United target would be a significant upgrade over Dan James

Every stat can be twisted in one way or another to prove any point, but this one could be of interest to Man United fans.

There’s been plenty of talk about an attacking addition this summer, and it’s likely they would take the spot on the right hand side of the attack which is currently occupied by Dan James.

It’s not to say James has had a terrible season – he’s done much more than most expected – but his pace and directness would make him more effective as an impact sub for now.

Jack Grealish has been linked with a move to Man United for a while now, and a recent article from Talksport quoted the Daily Mail in saying he would cost around £80m.

There will always be questions about his ability to step up to an elite club, but his stat comparison to Dan James makes for very interesting reading:

Jack Grealish has won a foul every 18 minutes in the Premier League so far this season and is the only player to hit triple figures. It must be those low socks. pic.twitter.com/JmU6OVf4es — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 17, 2020

Obviously goals and assists will be the main tool to measure attacking players, but Grealish leads the league in fouls won and that could be enticing for United.

They currently have Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes who are all deadly from set pieces, so it could give them plenty of chances to score from around the box.

It also shows that Grealish is happy to take a chance and will take players on, which is vital when trying to break a team down.

It can also come in handy for games when they are on the back foot, as having someone who can win free kicks to take the pressure off and get the team up the pitch can make all the difference.

It’s still not clear if United will take the chance on Grealish if he costs that much, but it’s easy to suggest that he would be an upgrade on Dan James if he plays on that right hand side.