Barcelona have reportedly indicated they’d be ready to accept a huge bid from Manchester United to sanction the transfer of wonderkid Ansu Fati.

The 17-year-old has shown himself to be one of the top young players in Europe this season with an impressive breakthrough campaign at the Nou Camp.

Still, his future with Barcelona is in some doubt as Don Balon claim the Catalan giants could be ready to consider letting him join Man Utd for as much as €200million.

As has been reported by the Times, United have already had two big offers rejected for Fati, but it might not take that much more to get the deal done.

Confusingly, the Times state that the young Spaniard’s release clause is actually €170m, so it might be that Barca would be forced to let him leave for less than the €200m figure cited by Don Balon.

It may be that the buy-out clause is actually higher than the Times are reporting, but either way, it seems clear that the Red Devils could succeed with another offer for the player, with Barcelona clearly open to a deal for the right amount of money.

This would surely disappoint many of the club’s fans, with Fati looking like one of their most exciting academy products for some time.

Barcelona have a proud history of promoting from their famed La Masia youth side, but have neglected their youngsters a little more in recent years. Don Balon state, however, that the club are tempted to cash in on him and reinvest that in signings for other areas of their squad.

United, meanwhile, would surely do well to snap up this huge talent, with even this big price tag perhaps likely to prove well worth it in the long run if he fulfils his enormous potential.